Insurance Agencies Offering Patent Troll Insurance

One of the world’s most prominent digital marketing trade groups has launched an anti-patent troll insurance policy. SoDA’s new intellectual property defense insurance program is designed for digital marketing agencies and others facing litigation from lawsuit-happy patent trolls who sue companies for use of common Internet features in the hope of easy out-of-court settlements.
In a recent interview with Ad Age‘s Cotton Delo, Digitaria‘s Doug Hecht said that the agency was forced to decline jobs due to patent troll concerns. The same is true for many other tech-related industries–patent trolling routinely causes problems for many large and small companies.
