How Elevators Reveal Office Pecking Order

Elevators are strange. They enabled skyscrapers and, in so doing, enabled the modern city. Yet we don’t know what to do in them, except pray that we don’t get stuck and wonder why Americans don’t call them lifts, which is clearly the superior term.

We can safely conclude that elevators themselves are awesome. It’s just the people who are in them who are weird–especially when you work with them.

Being in a room flying up and down a building that closes its inhabitants in prompts some strange behavior. You get this fleeting communal awkwardness. It’s given us the elevator pitch, in which someone summates his or her preoccupation to another, hoping for some sense of mutual investment. You’ve got a captive audience, why not tell them about your hustle?

But when more people get on board, things get weirder–and by that I mean hierarchical.

You walk into an elevator. Where do you stand? From the research done by Australian ethnographer Rebekah Rousi, it depends largely on the people already standing in the chamber. She recognized a “clear social order” emerge after repeatedly being a fly on the elevator wall:

Senior men stood near the back of cabins

Younger men stood in front of older dudes

And women stood in front of the guys

Strange, right? And maybe also a little predictable? We should note that Rousi did her research in Adelaide, Australia, a town that’s known to be relatively conservative. What would the elevator hierarchy maps be like in more liberal places around the world? And the hierarchy stuff probably varies industry to industry–and neighborhood to neighborhood–too. Maybe we need an office anthropologist on the case.

From Rousi’s research, your actions depend on the social setting you’re briefly stuck in. A few of her observations: