How To Submit Contributed Stories To Fast Company And Tips On Getting Published

Fast Company‘s Leadership section selectively accepts outside contributions from industry professionals. Here’s a little bit about how that works.

What We Look For

Articles submitted for consideration should be of interest to readers of Fast Company‘s Leadership section, have a tone that is appropriate for Fast Company, and be written by a person, not a PR department. We like articles that introduce new ideas and advance conversations around topics and trends that engage our readers–think op-ed rather than content marketing. We appreciate lively, polished writing that balances research or news with fun and memorable anecdotes or examples that help illustrate your point of view.

While we encourage drawing from your own experiences in business to support your ideas, over-the-top self-promotion (of yourself or your company) will prevent us from publishing your article. The same goes for dense jargon and abstract, blanket assertions.

Please no pitches, abstracts, outlines, press releases, or interview offers.

Fast Company prefers submissions from contributors who are leaders in and knowledgeable about the types of industries and topics we regularly cover on our Leadership section: productivity, creativity, career development, hiring and recruiting, work culture, work-life issues and policies, entrepreneurship, and innovation are popular with our readers, especially if there’s a salient takeaway for other professionals.

To get an idea of the types of stories Fast Company wants to publish, please read “How To Write Thought-Leadership Pieces That Get Published And Don’t Make Editors Want To Die” (and possibly also this op-ed by one of our editors), and for more information on the Leadership section’s scope of coverage, please see the “Note From The Leadership Editor.”

How To Submit

Submitted articles must be 600–900 words. We cannot offer to pay for contributed stories, but if they’re engaging to read and useful to our audience, we will energetically promote them, just like any other story that runs on our site.