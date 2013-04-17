Amazon Increases Global Reach Of Its Mobile Apps To Almost 200 Countries

Amazon is upping its global reach for Kindle apps. The online retail giant has just announced an extension of its Amazon Appstore for Android to almost 200 territories worldwide, meaning that developers can create Kindle apps in those countries and sell them to users all over the globe.
As yet there is no specific date on when the store will be available, but Amazon points out that the move will allow developers to increase their “strong monetization and user engagement” through its Kindle products.
[Image by Flickr user gurdonark]