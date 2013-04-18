Why Data God Jeffrey Hammerbacher Left Facebook To Found Cloudera

It’s almost mythic: Archetypical data scientist Jeffrey Hammerbacher is sitting across the table from archetypical journalist Charlie Rose in the infinite blackness of the television interview.

Rose repeats to Hammerbacher–who’s a founder of data analytics company Cloudera–a line from an interview he gave Businessweek back when he was an early employee hustling stats for Harvard bud Zuckerberg at Facebook:

“The best minds of my generation are thinking about how to make people click ads.”

And Rose, in his politeness, left off the last part of the line: “That sucks.”

There’s a pregnant moment. And then Hammerbacher, radiating a Midwestern mix of shame, honesty, and humor, responds: “That’s going to be on my tombstone, I think.”

Looking back through the Businessweek article, the Hammerbacher of two years ago seemed a little peeved by the state of data in tech–thus the above admission. And why, perhaps, BW writer Ashlee Vance described him as a “conscientious objector to the ad-based business model and marketing-driven culture that now permeates tech.”

Sitting across from Rose, Hammerbacher shrugs off the characterization. He knew what he was getting into; he understood Facebook’s business model. That didn’t drive him away. He wanted to do different work.

He came to Facebook to do a tough and novel job: to build a scaleable infrastructure for data storage and analysis at the world’s largest social network. (Easy, right?) He was into that engineering problem, but not so much in using that infrastructure to do anaylsis for Facebook, which would be awesome if you’re into quantative social science.