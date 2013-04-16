Obama Administration Threatens To Veto Cybersecurity Bill

The Pentagon may quietly be supporting it, but the Obama administration is planning on vetoing the CISPA legislation headed for the Oval Office, citing concerns over privacy, the White House said in a statement released today.

“The Administration recognizes and appreciates that the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) adopted several amendments to H.R. 624 in an effort to incorporate the Administration’s important substantive concerns,” the statement read. “However, the Administration still seeks additional improvements and if the bill, as currently crafted, were presented to the President, his senior advisors would recommend that he veto the bill. The Administration seeks to build upon the continuing dialogue with the HPSCI and stands ready to work with members of Congress to incorporate our core priorities to produce cybersecurity information sharing legislation that addresses these critical issues.”

A similar bill failed to pass through the Senate last year, though tech companies seem to be much more in favor of the proposed House bill this time around.

