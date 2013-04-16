News Corp’s Entertainment Division Has A New Name: “21st Century Fox”

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp media conglomerate, which last summer confirmed it was considering splitting its publishing and entertainment divisions, has announced it will name its entertainment arm “21st Century Fox,” a play on its 20th Century Fox movie studio.

21st Century Fox, whose new moniker replaces the previous announced Fox Group, will maintain a global portfolio of cable and broadcasting networks that includes, among many, Fox, FX, National Geographic, and Star; it will also house the aforementioned 20th Century Fox film studio.

As the New York Times reported last month, News Corp’s eponymous publishing arm will spin off this summer with $2.6 billion in cash and no debt, according to a filing the company made with the SEC. It will operate titles such as The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post.

[Image: Flickr user david_shankbone]