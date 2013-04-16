Mars One Will Begin Accepting Applications In July

Are you quirky, cool or nerdy enough to colonize Mars? Mars One , Martian colonization non-profit, will begin accepting applications July, Space.com reports. The applications must be in video form and applicants have to pay a fee (the company told Space.com that it was to weed out insincere candidates).

Mars One co-founder and chief executive officer Bas Lansdorp told Space.com that there are already 45,000 people on the mailing list, and 10,000 individuals have reached out to Mars One, expressing their interest in making the one-way trip to the red planet in 2023. The organization has been making waves lately, having raised millions of dollars and partnered with a university in the Netherlands.

Those million applications will be sorted through and pared down to 24 future space travelers.

[Image: Flickr user J. Gabas Estaban]