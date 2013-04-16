What To Do About QR Codes

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of using barcodes in a retail business: educating everyone in the store, customers and employees alike. This is more necessary than it might appear, since iOS devices don’t come pre-loaded with a QR code reading app. While iPhone-owning customers might be aware you can access information via an in-store code, they may be discouraged from interacting with it because they don’t know QR-reader apps are out there, or are baffled by the variety on the App Store. Many Android devices do include QR code readers in a spate of preloaded apps, but you can’t assume users are even aware of them. Via The Mobilists:
First educate your employees. They need to be able to help your customers if they are having any problems understanding what to do. This may take a little up front time but the end result will increase the efficiency of your store. Second, educate your customers. I would put up signs explaining the QR codes and how to use them. Your employees should be ready to help if they run into any questions. Macy’s used a video explaining the codes in their “Backstage Pass” campaign.
