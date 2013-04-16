What To Do About QR Codes

This post branches off a larger story we’re tracking, which covers Software Changing The Future Of Retail. We’re hoping it will inspire people to enter our retail app challenge, the Co.Labs and Target Retail Accelerator.

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of using barcodes in a retail business: educating everyone in the store, customers and employees alike. This is more necessary than it might appear, since iOS devices don’t come pre-loaded with a QR code reading app. While iPhone-owning customers might be aware you can access information via an in-store code, they may be discouraged from interacting with it because they don’t know QR-reader apps are out there, or are baffled by the variety on the App Store. Many Android devices do include QR code readers in a spate of preloaded apps, but you can’t assume users are even aware of them. Via The Mobilists: