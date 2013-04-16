Vibe Is The New Culture, And It Can Help You Get Through Hard Times To “Deliver Awesome”

Teich is talking about a touchy subject: startup culture. Since the term has been trotted out and twisted around so much in the past few years that in most minds it’s become synonymous with office perks like free, farm-fresh meals and keggers, it’s no surprise that Teich, the chief operating officer at Heroku, is doing a verbal tap dance as he talks about his company’s “vibe.”

“I’m going to go the super awkward painful route,” he tells Fast Company, before launching into a brief meditation on personal actualization. Teich is concerned that we, as a society, aren’t just inept at finding work/life balance, we haven’t even found a way to talk about it in the right way. As Teich sees it, a company’s culture shouldn’t be defined by its ability to provide staff with boxes of puppies and free hotdogs. “It’s not okay to be where people are just telling you that if you do a shitty job, that’s okay because you still have the perks,” he explains. Everyone on board should love what they do. “That’s what vibe is about,” he says.

Having vibe (and a vibe manager) has helped Heroku go from graduating Y Combinator’s startup incubator to a $212 million acquisition by Salesforce in 2010, all while growing a dedicated staff (dubbed Herokai) that now tops 100 strong. Those staffers continue to push out a plethora of products that support some 2.5 million web-based apps on its platform.

“Vibe is about having fun and not taking yourself too seriously,” says Sharon Schmidt, the vibe manager who’s been with the company since 2008. “We choose to call it that because it shows you don’t have to do things the way they’ve always been done.” Teich notes that even after the Salesforce acquisition, Heroku’s vibe was left alone to continue to flourish among the existing staff, nearly all of whom stayed on. “It’s the spirit of the company, how we work and play together,” she explains, “Salesforce was truly respectful of who we are.”

Schmidt says she’s always viewed her work through the lens of a quote from Michelangelo about finding the sculpture inside the block of stone.

Schmidt does admit that her title did start out as something of a spoof on her duties as glorified office manager who could equally be counted on to call the plumber to fix the office toilet, coordinate staff outings, and set up new employees on email and phone–often all in the same day. What she began to realize was that explaining away the title seriously bummed people out. “They wanted it to mean something special,” Schmidt confesses.

Because she, too, is reluctant to use the word culture, it wasn’t tough to make that leap. Schmidt says she’s always viewed her work through the lens of a quote from Michelangelo about finding the sculpture inside the block of stone. “I just want to draw their ideas about what they want to see in their work environment and provide support to make that happen.”