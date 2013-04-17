The Downsides Of Job Hopping, And How To Grow Where You’re Planted

One of our employees, let’s call her Megan, was a young rising star in our communications department with big talent and unlimited potential. We recognized it during her earliest days with us. Not only was she smart and proactive, she had a strong executive presence and a hunger to learn.

Eager to retain her, we invested in Megan to ensure she was growing and feeling fulfilled in her career at Xerox. We supported her enrollment in a marketing certification program at New York University, placed her in a mentoring program with influential professionals, rotated her assignments, tapped her for special projects, and provided timely feedback about her performance and career trajectory. Heck, we even threw her a surprise shower before her wedding last summer.

So I was shocked a few months ago when Megan informed me that, after five years with Xerox, she was leaving to take a communications job at a Fortune 500 consumer goods company.

The news stung. Our investment in Megan aside, I liked and admired her personally and wanted to see her continue to shine at our company.

All managers can identify with this disappointment–you’re sure you’ve done everything possible to retain your high-potential talent, but they wind up leaving after all. Megan left telling us she was perfectly happy at Xerox, but that the next thing she wanted in her career–experience in consumer PR–was something we couldn’t give her. I certainly respect her decision.

These corporate defections are on the rise. Wanting experience that builds new skills–not to mention resumes–is a hallmark of what Fast Company has dubbed “Generation Flux,” a current trend in which workers of all ages are switching jobs and sometimes even industries every four years or so. Because of the way technology is massively disrupting business, the new career paradigm is fluidity. Indeed, the average number of years workers had been with their current employer was 4.6 in January 2012, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Millennials like Megan are helping drive down that average, with 91 percent reporting they anticipate staying at their current job for fewer than three years, according to a Future Workplace Multiple Generations @ Work survey.

I wholeheartedly endorse growing, evolving, and recreating yourself at work. It’s what keeps us relevant in a constantly changing corporate America. But, a word to restless young professionals: you don’t need to hop from job to job to achieve that objective. It’s OK to stay put and grow roots in one organization. Maybe, in staying put, you can even help your employer grow in new ways.