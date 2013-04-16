Treasure Trove Of Retail Startup Ideas Right Here

Hitachi Consulting conducted qualitative interviews with 20 of the UK’s leading retailers, including Debenhams, Waitrose, River Island, Halfords, Shop Direct Group, Thorntons Plc, TK Maxx, BHS, Argos, Signet Trading and ATS Euromaster among others. The report identified 20 areas of IT focus (and frustration) for UK retailers in 2011:

2. Managing business expansion into new markets, including through joint ventures and franchises

3. Tailoring brands, ranges and promotions to multiple or new channels and markets

5. Reporting capabilities not keeping pace with business demands

7. Customer data locked in source systems and not available in corporate information systems

8. Difficulty in extracting and manipulating meaningful data from corporate information systems

10. Almost every job function is less than very satisfied with their BI provision

11. Those in online are significantly more satisfied with their BI services than those in multichannel

12. BI is not closely enough integrated to the business process

13. There’s a strong appetite to get closer to real time information

14. Information requires significant rework before it can be presented

15. ‘Spreadsheet Spaghetti’ is still prevalent

16. Desire to improve data reporting capabilities, including dashboards and complex analysis

17. Mobile is still not central to BI plans