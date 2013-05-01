Ember Aims To Make Any Device Controllable By Your Smartphone

Two entrepreneurs from Flint, Michigan want to make your smartphone into the best universal remote ever. Called Ember, the device is a simple printed circuit board paired with an onboard Bluetooth Low Energy Transceiver that users can hack everyday household electronics like lamps and microwaves together with. Once integrated, the Bluetooth chip allows the household device to talk directly with a user’s smartphone.

Inventor Billy Lindeman says Ember is based off of the Arduino platform–a favorite of those who like to build custom robots, electronics, and home automation projects. The Arduino teams describes the platform

…an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It’s intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Arduino can sense the environment by receiving input from a variety of sensors and can affect its surroundings by controlling lights, motors, and other actuators. The microcontroller on the board is programmed using the Arduino programming language (based on Wiring) and the Arduino development environment (based on Processing). Arduino projects can be stand-alone or they can communicate with software running on a computer (e.g. Flash, Processing, MaxMSP).

What Lindeman and his partner Eric Barch have done is allow Arduino to communicate with anyone’s smartphone or computer easily via Bluetooth. “As of right now, making an app talk to a hardware device isn’t very easy. We’re trying to fix that,” Lindeman tells me. “ We’re hoping that it will spawn a great number of projects that will integrate your phone with things around you.”

One of the first things the pair did with Ember was integrate it with an ordinary lamp they bought at Ikea. They replaced the standard bulbs with multicolored ones, hardwired Ember to the lamp, and then wrote an app to control the lighting. And though Lindeman and Barch admit that Ember is currently geared towards tinkerers, they’re working hard to make it easy and useful to everyone. “Part of our short term strategy is going to be pairing our device with pre-built apps and a few other components into a project kit,” Lindeman says. “In addition to creating the Ember hardware, we’ve developed a software framework to allow app developers to very easily connect a phone to a hardware device.”

Ember is currently in prototype, but its creators hope to Kickstarter the device at around $40-50 a pop later this year.

The Message Queuing Telemetry Transport protocol (or MQTT) is backed by a consortium of companies, including heavyweights like Cisco and IBM, which would like Internet of Things devices to communicate with each other. MQTT is being officially introduced today as an open standard through Oasis, an international standards organization that says its mission is to create “interoperable industry specifications based on public standards such as XML and SGML.”

MQTT is intended to be the same for internet-connected dumb devices as HTTP is for servers and browsers on the internet. British-based co-inventor Andy Stanford-Clark is a distinguished engineer at IBM, and MQTT’s roots stem from his own efforts at home automation. It’s been in development since 1998 and already has some sound industry support: Facebook credits the system in its native iOS app and its Messenger app.