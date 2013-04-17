For Brands, Small Is The Next Big Thing

The Italians have known how great small can be ever since the first espresso was poured. Today, there are smaller and smaller smartphones, Apple’s Nano, and heck, even some car keys have gotten so small as to have disappeared, being replaced by buttons.

Twitter’s done it to language, changing the way we communicate. This has resulted in a generation of “scanners,” people who half-read or half-listen to what they see or hear. So the paragraphs in my articles have gotten shorter and shorter.

Amazon made the checkout process “smaller” with their “one click” checkout process, preserving the ever-so-fleeting time we all consider so precious.

Why?

“Consumers are overloaded. Too many choices. Too many demands. Too little time and attention to handle it all,” says Daymond John, Fubu founder, entrepreneur, and Shark Tank investor. “Anything that requires less space, takes less time, demands less attention has great appeal.”

And now this trend is expanding into new categories.

5-Hour Energy created a brand new “beverage/supplement” category selling 1.93 fl oz “energy boosters” for over $3 in the most strategically perfect retail channel: convenience stores, when drivers are stopping to get gas and their caffeine fix of choice: coffee, cola, some energy beverage, or soft drink. The profit margin alone makes selling Coke look like a waste of time.