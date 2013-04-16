Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg: Mobile Advertising Is As Important As TV

Sheryl Sandberg told Londoners yesterday just how important mobile advertising is–and not only to Facebook , but to the marketing biz, in general.

The COO of Facebook was addressing journalists at the firm’s London offices, and this is what she said:

The size of the audience makes this–the phone–a mass medium. It’s as important to a marketer as TV. This is as important–if not more important–than television.

So important, it seems, that, if a the social network is reportedly preparing to charge $1 million per video ad. Four daily summer “slots” are up for grabs, with different demographics: men over 30, men under 30, women over 30, and women under 30. The ads will be 15 seconds long and will not be shown more than three times a day to each of Facebook’s billion users. If the firm gets what it wants, that could mean $4 million a day coming into the Facebook purse.

[Image: Flickr user CMMorrison]