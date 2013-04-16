Cory Booker’s #Waywire Gets New Video Tools, Partners With CollegeHumor, HuffPost Live

About 72 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute. Some of it is compelling, informative content that could enrich one’s personal and professional life. Lots of it is completely useless .

Enter #waywire, a curated video sharing service launched last year. This morning #waywire co-owner, Newark, New Jersey, mayor and presumptive candidate for U.S. Senate, Cory Booker plans to announce the beta release of waywire.com. With it come tools that make it easier to pull individual videos from YouTube, Vimeo, and other social sharing sites–plus every video you have on Facebook, Twitter, and Vine–and organize them into single channels, or “wires.” Wires can then be shared with others.

The company says this is the first time that video from multiple services can be collated in such a way into a single source.

Today’s beta launch also includes new “content collaborators” who program their own wires on the site as a way to share video with their own audience. This first batch of collaborators includes Refinery 29, CollegeHumor, New York Magazine, and HuffPost Live.

“Video is a powerful tool and a democratizing force,” Booker said in a statement. “It’s being embraced by the current generation in ways my generation couldn’t imagine.” But, he added, “It’s too hard right now to find meaningful video content from trusted voices.”

Booker’s own wire contains multiple channels, some devoted to Newark issues, and others more national like gun safety and civil rights.

They can be viewed in what #waywire CEO Nathan Richardson calls “more of a lean back than lean forward experience,” meaning they will play right through in the order Booker selected them–without the viewer having to select a new video at the end of each one, something YouTube has experimented with in its Spotlight feature.