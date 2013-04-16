HP Will Embed Leap Motion’s 3-D Gesture Control In Select Devices

New HP devices will come with an option to navigate programs by grabbing the air instead of a mouse –without purchasing any additional hardware.

Leap Motion announced Tuesday that HP will be the first to build its 3-D gesture control technology into select devices. The technology replaces inputs such as keyboards and mice with intuitive hand gestures, and it will be first introduced in a controller that plugs into computers.

HP will also, like ASUS, sell Leap Motion’s controller bundled with some of its products. The startup would not say which HP devices will embed or bundle with its technology or when those devices would be released.

Leap Motion’s controller

But it’s thinking big.

“In the short term, we’re very focused on the consumer PC space,” Leap Motion CEO Michael Buckwald told Fast Company . “Beyond that, there are lots of interesting applications, everything from tablets to televisions to cars and hopefully new form factors that don’t exist today.”

Buckwald says HP’s decision to embed and bundle the technology is both a validation of its usability and a “great signal” to developers who are creating programs for the company’s app store, Airspace.

Because Leap Motion provides computers with a different type of data–how your hands move rather than, say, whether you clicked your mouse–it enables a different kind of application. Programs for molding a model for a 3-D printer the same way you would mold something made of clay or pulling a virtual Jenga block out of its stack aren’t released yet. And Leap Motion is only as useful as the programs created for it.