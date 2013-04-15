Simon & Schuster, NYPL Enter E-book Lending Deal

Simon and Schuster and the New York Public Library have launched a new e-book lending partnership . For the next year, Simon and Schuster’s entire e-book catalog will be available from the New York, Brooklyn, and Queens public library systems. This was a bit of a surprise move; the venerable publishing house has resisted offering e-book lending for years. According to Simon and Schuster, the partnership will be a one-year pilot project.

“In making our full list available we think we will get a better sense of lending patterns and patron behavior […] and I am particularly eager to start seeing the actual data so that we can better understand this still-new phenomenon,” Simon and Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy said in a statement. Paidcontent’s Laura Hazard Owen reports that Simon and Schuster would not comment on how much they are charging libraries to purchase each e-book.

[Image: Flickr user fishbrain]