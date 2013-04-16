What The Pinterest Redesign Means For Brands

The prominence of Pinterest in social media after only three years proves just how user-friendly it has been from the outset: By February 2012 it was already driving more traffic than Google+, YouTube, and LinkedIn combined . No wonder marketers have been scrambling over each other to set up accounts.

Pinterest has recently re-styled some of its features, meaning that brands can get even more out of the image-sharing site. I’ve put together some of the top tips and tricks to using Pinterest for your brand so you can make the most of its slick new look.

1. Pinterest suits all industries.

Although it’s known for being the site of choice for the lifestyle and fashion industries, Pinterest can help all industries find a new audience and connect with its fans through images. The U.S. Army, for instance, has a hugely popular page with boards that feature Army values, families, veterans, history–and, of course, Army style!





2. Make it visual.

Your brand might not be obviously image-based, but think how you can represent it visually. Parenting magazine and Penguin Books have both created well-followed pages, despite producing text-based products, by posting images related to themes they write about or the lifestyle that goes with their products. Even pins showing short quotes work really well, as long as they are well designed.





3. Don’t be afraid to be quirky.

Pinterest is all about creativity and having fun, so think about the lighter side of your brand. Southwest Airlines’ Pinterest page captures the sense of humor they are famous for, with boards of “Plane Party Ideas” and fun plane-related crafts.

4. Learn from your stats.

One of the most exciting new features for marketers is the analytics function. Now you can track re-pins, views, reach, clicks, and website visitors, once you have verified your site. Be sure to evaluate which boards and pins are creating the most buzz and evolve your Pinterest strategy accordingly to build your following.

5. Get creative with the names of your boards.

Your boards should stand out if they are going to attract followers. Choosing a strong theme and great images are obviously central to this, but so is giving it a snappy title to attract people’s attention. Sony Electronics has 30 boards on its page, with titles such as “I can haz gadgets,” “So hipster it hurts,” and “Call me maybe.” With 26,000 followers, they are doing a great job of capturing people’s imaginations with the way they represent their ethos as well as their products.