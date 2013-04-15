Demo Of The Day: Simple, Light Screencasting By Pensieve

Co-browsing is an inevitable evolution of the way we surf the web. That’s why we’ve been watching apps like Juntoo with great anticipation–it’s an iPad app that allows two people to co-view PDFs, websites, documents, and images. But sometimes you just need something light and web-based to get your point across.

This post branches off our larger Demo Of The Day series. If you have a suggestion for a demo, tweet us @fastcolabs .

That’s the concept behind the Pensieve screencast, a simple utility that lets you draw on the screen with your Wacom tablet (or cursor), capture the screencast, and send it as a link or embed. This isn’t exactly co-browsing, but it’s a much faster form of asynchronous demonstration that fits somewhere between a WebEx and and an email attachment (or some other delayed message).

The point here isn’t that you can solve all your collaborative challenges just by capturing your screen, but rather to demonstrate that there is a lot of territory between real time and everything else, with room for an array of bespoke tools for different jobs.

[Image: Flickr user Gui Carvalho]