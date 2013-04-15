What’s So Hard About Building Cloud Storage Software?

If you’re doing Web development, you know that certain Web browsers behave consistently [one way or another.] For example, IE this way, Chrome that way, etc. But it’s not the same when talking about operating systems, an environment that has multiple variables—for example, someone can be using Mac OS in Chinese with Google local installed. There are also many different hardware [specifications] that need adapting to, and some have faster processes than others—it [depends on] the complexity of the environment. Making it work is all about testing, testing, testing. We test on seven platforms, let [tests] run for days with multiple configurations. Changes can’t go instantly. Also, a lot of people don’t upgrade! So as user base increases there are more variables, but we are getting much better at understanding what these variables are to ensure everything works consistently on every platform.