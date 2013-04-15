Psy’s “Gangnam Style” Follow-Up, “Gentleman,” Gets 58 Million Views This Weekend

The follow-up to Gangnam Style has gone viral just 24 hours after it was released on YouTube. Psy‘s Gentleman video, in which our hero, sporting a range of jackets that make Liberace’s tailor look like more minimal than the Antwerp Six, is bad* to girls. That is, until he gets his comeuppance, courtesy of another K-Pop star, Brown-Eyed Girl member Son Ga-In. There’s another gallopy dance move, and a rather nasty fart moment. The kids will love it–and, in fact, already do.