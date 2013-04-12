Laurene Powell Jobs Appears On Rock Center

Steve Jobs’ widow , Laurene Powell Jobs, gave her first interview since the Apple guru’s death to NBC’s Rock Center to talk about her new project: Fighting for the Dream Act and other immigration reform.

Her interview comes only days after Mark Zuckerberg launched the website for his political action group and months after her own website launched with a similar cause.

Powell Jobs has said, as she reiterated in the interview, that she was inspired by her work with her college prep organization College Track to get involved in the debate after realizing many of the students she was working with had a major obstacle to go to college: Lack of U.S. citizenship.

“I started getting more and more active around immigration reform because this was such a waste of lives, such a waste of potential, such a waste for our country not to have the human capital that we developed – geared towards improving our entire society,” she says in the interview.

