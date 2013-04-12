Possible Dish, T-Mobile Merger On The Horizon

Dish Network’s desire to couple with a major wireless partner has been well documented (as has their dislike of AMC ), and they have made waves recently as rumors swirl regarding a merger with T-Mobile, Bloomberg News reported today.

If the deal happens, customers would be able to bundle the rogue Dish Network with their T-Mobile cellular service–although that possibility is a ways up ahead. T-Mobile also happens to be in the midst of their merger with Metro PCS, and would not consider Dish’s proposal until after they have wrapped up discussions with the fifth largest cellular provider in the U.S.

[Image: Flickr user Dr_Television]