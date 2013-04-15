Counter Intelligence: Taking On Counterfeiters, One Pair Of Underwear At A Time

“Counterfeiting has been around for thousands of years,” he tells Fast Company. He points to the example of fine wines in ancient Rome that bore insignias on their corks to assure customers of their genuineness. Sure enough, spurious signed corks sprung up: Counterfeiters were a problem even in the days of Caesar. “To say that we’re going to make counterfeiters turn into dinosaurs is quite a bold projection,” says Gogo.

Gogo reports having encountered a brand manager within a company that was getting ripped off who appeared to be in bed with the counterfeiters, himself.

Perhaps Sproxil won’t eliminate counterfeiting anytime soon. But Gogo’s company, which uses a system of scratch-off codes and verified text messages to establish that medications and other goods are the real deal, is at least giving the bad guys a run for their money. Sproxil, which is already active in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, India, and the U.S., is gearing up to enter two more markets soon. With around 2.5 million unique users and 120 million codes generated, the company (recently dubbed one of this magazine’s most innovative) just won a Patents for Humanity Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce last week.

Though known mostly for its efforts to fight the scourge of counterfeit medicines, Sproxil doesn’t stop there. Just about anything that can be knocked off, Sproxil can verify. Fake brake pads? Sproxil’s on it. Dummy mattresses? Those too. Electrical wires? Cables? Gogo’s been contracted to work for those manufacturers, as well. “We’ve even signed on a company that uses our solution for verifying underwear,” says Gogo, confessing he “did not see that one coming.”

“I don’t know what the consequences of counterfeit underwear are,” he says, declining to specify just which men’s underwear company has contracted him (lest counterfeiters rapidly flood the market with their supply before Sproxil’s solution goes live). “But apparently there are pain points involved” with knockoff briefs, he says.

As Sproxil grows (and its been roughly doubling or tripling its operations each year), Gogo is working out a theory of counterfeiting, why it happens, and what technology can or can’t do to combat it. He specifies three questions that lead a consumer to care whether a good is counterfeit or not. First, does it affect the consumer’s health or safety? Then by all means, real goods are preferred. Does it impact the consumer’s wallet? (That knock-off mattress may flatten out more rapidly, meaning you didn’t get true value.) Likewise. Third, and most intriguingly–does the counterfeit good do damage to a person’s pride? Will the fake makeup run? Will the knock-off Gucci be called out by one’s friends? If so, then again these are cases in which the real deal has an advantage.

But there are also instances when none of these conditions exist. “Counterfeit DVDs don’t burn your eyes out,” explains Gogo. In cases like these, he concedes that there may be no technological solution to counterfeiting.