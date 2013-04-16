How To Tell If Your Boss Is A Hopeless Jerk–Or If You Just Can’t Hack It

Let’s spend a little time on the traits that make for bad leaders: the bastards who drive employees crazy, the ones who take too many unacceptable risks that are bad for shareholders, or who behave in ways that are simply bad for the image of the business.

Here are the warning signs that a hopeless jerk could be running your company–or, if you’re willing to take a good look at yourself, the warning signs that you may be the jerk (or that you are perhaps heading in that direction). Think of the following as a diagnostic checklist.

Know-It-All Dictator: The top dog doesn’t leave room for disagreements out of a sense of personal insecurity, arrogance, or both. The loyalty of the few cronies he or she has is built on fear, and so it isn’t authentic friendship (hey, it also means those cronies could stage a coup at some point and throw him or her out). This often results in a dulled level of commitment and enthusiasm on the part of other employees and partners who may stop telling the truth or even start lying just to avoid the boss’s wrath. Backbiting among the executives and managers can become common and public. This makes for a highly stressful workplace and results in an increased rate of no-shows, as well as an accelerated turnover rate.

Uninterested in Feedback: Feedback, often called “360 feedback,” allows employees to give and receive confidential, anonymous feedback on a wide range of workplace issues both to and from the people who work around them, including supervisors, peers, and direct reports. Leaders who don’t care what their staff thinks of managers and of the leadership itself aren’t interested in solving personnel problems or, for that matter, in enhancing relationships that are working. You don’t have to hire expensive outside consultants to run a feedback program–but the best leaders usually have some system in place that measures and codifies how they’re perceived in terms of management weaknesses and strengths.

Takes Sides Unfairly and Openly: Don’t you love it when the boss lets some people go home early while others (you, maybe) are stuck behind to clean up the mess? How about those whispery, gossipy sessions you see him or her having with a colleague behind a barely closed door? I’m sure we’ve all watched those before with a “WTF” look on our faces. Or worse, you see that stock options, bonuses, and perks are unfairly linked to completely subjective performance reviews. “If you can see performance is rewarded and it’s transparent and everyone gets a chance to earn that too, then preferential treatment is fine. If special treatment is not transparent and not clear, you are creating a very bad political situation,” says Robert Sher, head of CEOtoCEO, an executive consulting firm.

Wasteful or Out-of-Whack Use of Resources: Leaders who allocate budgets to business units or departments based on favoritism and power centers rather than actual business needs, innovation, or performance are wasting talent, plain and simple. How long do you think it will take for that to bite you back?

The Desert Island Boss: a leader with nonexistent stewardship doesn’t care about local community, doesn’t hire local workers, and doesn’t participate in local community outreach. Moreover, he or she engages in products or services that don’t contribute positively to the environment or the community either locally or globally.