Windows Security Update Actually Destroys Windows 7: Reports

A security update released by Microsoft on Tuesday has been reported to actually crash Windows 7, Windows 2008 and Windows Vista.

According to a report by TechNewsDaily that when users went to restart their machines after installing the update, the computer went to a “blue screen of death,” rather than starting up (which makes us wonder why the next Windows operating system is codenamed “Blue”). This has led to endless, and futile, cycles of rebooting machines.

The whole debacle is particularly unfortunate, considering the recent economic woes blamed on Windows 8. The company acknowledged the issue last night.

Microsoft has traced the malfunction back to antivirus software made by Kaspersky Lab.

“Kaspersky Lab apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused our customers,” Microsoft said in a statement. “The company will work harder to strengthen its technical collaboration with its partners in order to prevent any repeat of this incident in the future.”

[Image: Flickr user Pritesh Gupta]