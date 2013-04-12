Dodgers Lose Greinke, Win Twitter War

Last night Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Zach Greinke beaned the San Diego Padres’ Carlos Quentin, which led to a bench clearing brawl and a broken collarbone for the star Dodgers pitcher (Greinke and Quentin had some history dating back to ’08).

Greinke immediately left the game, but the extent of the injury wasn’t known until later. Once it was, the @Dodgers social media team dropped this T-bomb. They may have used San Diego’s beloved Ron Burgundy’s signature sign-off, but they may as well have gone with the Anchorman’s infamous teleprompter gaffe, “I’m Ron Burgundy. Go f— yourself, San Diego.”

See you on Monday in Los Angeles: twitter.com/Dodgers/status… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 12, 2013

The brawl went on for a while, and erupted a second time when Jerry Hairston, Jr. ran back over to the Padres’ bench, pointing and cursing.

Losing Zack stings, but we ll pick each other up. Zacks like my little brother. Saw someone making fun of him being injured.Not cool!! — Jerry Hairston, Jr.(@Therealjhair) April 12, 2013

In the tunnel on the way to the team bus, Quentin and All-Star Matt Kemp nearly resorted to fisticuffs as well, before they were pulled apart.

Even Dodgers part owner Magic Johnson got in on the Twitter backlash.