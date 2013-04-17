Nest, Jawbone Founders On Why Creating Something Simple Is Really Hard

Tony Fadell and Hosain Rahman may not be zen masters, but both have made careers out creating products that are beautiful, useful, and seemingly simple.

“You have to have that really tight narrative around the problem that you’re solving,” says Rahman, whose company created Jawbone headsets.

Tony Fadell and Hosain Rahman

In this conversation the two discuss the challenges of simplicity in product design and what it takes to bring innovative applications and products to market.

“To make something simple is incredibly hard to do,” says Fadell, who helped create the Nest Learning Thermostat and the first three generations of the iPhone for Apple. “It takes teams of designers, teams of engineers to pull it off.”