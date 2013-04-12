NRCC Attacks Elizabeth Colbert Busch With A Vine Ad

Elizabeth Colbert Busch, aka S tephen Colbert ‘s sister, was attacked in an political ad by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC)… on Vine , as first reported today by The National Review .

Democratic Colbert Busch, who hopes to capture an open House seat in South Carolina, faces former South Carolina Governor, Mark Sanford, in a May 7 special election. The video features a loop of black and white portraits of (presumably) South Carolinians, and a voice over, saying, “Colbert Busch and the labor unions mean fewer jobs for South Carolina.”

For more on the rise of the GIF apps, see Fast Company’s look at Vine’s main competitor, Cinemagram and for the tips on how to get a job using Vine, click here.