Demo Of The Day: Creating Beautiful Charts Using Web Standards

This post branches off our larger Demo Of The Day series. If you have a suggestion for a demo, tweet us @fastcolabs.

Data visualizations on the web can be klugey–too many browser anomalies and versions to deal with. D3.js to the rescue! It’s a Javascript library built so that developers can create embedded charts and graphs using web standards–HTML, SVG, and CSS–without fussing over proprietary nonsense. The D3 Project (Data-Driven Documents) gives you reusable graph components and complete charts that are fully customizable–no boilerplate code here!