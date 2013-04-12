Demo Of The Day: Creating Beautiful Charts Using Web Standards

Data visualizations on the web can be klugey–too many browser anomalies and versions to deal with. D3.js to the rescue! It’s a Javascript library built so that developers can create embedded charts and graphs using web standards–HTML, SVG, and CSS–without fussing over proprietary nonsense. The D3 Project (Data-Driven Documents) gives you reusable graph components and complete charts that are fully customizable–no boilerplate code here!
Charts included are:
- Simple Line
- Scatter / Bubble
- Stacked / Stream / Expanded Area
- Discrete Bar
- Grouped / Stacked Multi-Bar
- Horizontal Grouped Bar
- Line and Bar Combo
- Cumulative Line
- Line with View Finder
- Pie Chart
- Bullet Chart
- HTML Indented Tree
Play with the code behind these charts here.