Facebook Offers Chatheads For Android Phones

Android users keen on seeing Facebook Home’s Chatheads feature in action woke up to some good news this morning: An update to Facebook Messenger added the feature to its regular mobile app, Gigaom.com notes . Now they can have their cake and eat it too; they get the fun feature without committing fully to the Facebook software .

Chatheads will work on all Android phones with Android 2.2 or later. The full Facebook Home operating system, however, will only work on Android 4.1 and later, so the Chatheads feature is pretty inclusive. You can even use Chatheads for regular text messaging with the update.

And if you’re still keen on getting the full Facebook experience, the HTC First went on sale today in AT&T stores, preloaded with Facebook Home.