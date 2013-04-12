4 Sidesplitting, Heartbreaking YouTube DoGooder Video Winners

The 7th annual DoGooder Video Awards are like the viral video version of the Oscars but for Good Samaritans. The contest, put on by See3 Communications, YouTube, and Nonprofit Technology Network, and sponsored by Cisco, is meant to essentially upgrade the concept of stale, preachy public service announcements. This is cause-based storytelling at its grittiest or, at times, most humorous. The hope is that viewers will actually tune in and engage with new causes in ways that affect more social change.

The results came in this morning–there were almost 1,000 submissions this year. And it’s the first year that individuals as well as non-profits were allowed to enter. Entries were submitted in March with finalists eventually voted on by channel viewers themselves. Winners get $3,500 from Cisco to use in ways that continue to promote the greater good and earn a slot for their content on the YouTube’s Spotlight Channel. And the winner in each of the following four categories is…

Best Non-Profit Award: “Follow the Frog,” Rainforest Alliance.

Change Agent Award: “350KM Message for Women’s Ovarian Cancer,” Target Ovarian Cancer

Funny for Good: “No Joke. Choice Matters,” Pathfinder International.

ImpactX Award: “How to Shock a Celebrity,” Sabin Vaccine Institute