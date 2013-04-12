Obama Weighs In On North Korea Situation

President Obama has made his first public pronouncements on the Korean crisis, criticizing North Korea ‘s “belligerent approach.”

Obama’s comments came as Pentagon intelligence was released confirming that North Korea does have the capacity to launch a nuclear missile.

The Obama administration’s new Secretary of State, John Kerry, has arrived in Seoul for talks with South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her foreign minister.

NATO’s Commander-in-Chief, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, used Twitter earlier today to communicate with the rogue state.

I urge #NKorea to immediately stop such actions & pursuit of weaponsofmassdestruction which violates #UN resolutions — AndersFogh Rasmussen (@AndersFoghR) April 12, 2013

China, the North’s closest ally, yesterday carried out an emergency drill for civilians in a town close to its border with the rogue state. There is speculation that the country, under new leadership with President Xi Jinping, will leave North Korea to its own devices as the Kim regime ramps up its bellicose rhetoric against its southern counterpart.

[Image by Flickr user (stephan)]