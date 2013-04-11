Flipboard Has Added 3 Million Users In The Past Two Weeks

It appears Flipboard‘s users are flipping through even more stories since it launched its new version two weeks ago. In a blog post, the company said that users have created more than 500,000 curated publications with more than 50% of Flipboard users reading magazines every day.
Some more stats from Flipboard: 7:00 p.m. is the most popular time for sharing articles, there have been more than 3 million users added in the last two weeks, and 6 billion pages flipped every month.
Flipboard’s graphic is below: