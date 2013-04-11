advertisement
Flipboard Has Added 3 Million Users In The Past Two Weeks

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

It appears Flipboard‘s users are flipping through even more stories since it launched its new version two weeks ago. In a blog post, the company said that users have created more than 500,000 curated publications with more than 50% of Flipboard users reading magazines every day.

Some more stats from Flipboard: 7:00 p.m. is the most popular time for sharing articles, there have been more than 3 million users added in the last two weeks, and 6 billion pages flipped every month.

Flipboard’s graphic is below:


