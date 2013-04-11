More Layoffs At Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts , just a day after being named the Worst Company in America for the second year in a row by Consumerist, announced significant layoffs at its Montreal-based mobile division, Polygon.com reports . The number of employees is unknown, but the Montreal office had approximately 300 employees.

“EA is sharpening its focus to provide games for new platforms and mobile,” the company said in a statement. “In some cases, this involves reducing team sizes as we evolve into a more efficient organization. These are difficult decisions to let go of good people who have made important contributions to EA, and whenever possible we retrain or relocate employees to new roles.”

It’s just another hit in a rough few months for the company: EA CEO John Riccitiello resigned at the end of March, the company was ridiculed for its lackluster release of SimCity and yesterday brought the second round of cuts this year.

The company continues its search for a new CEO as it hopes to transition toward successful integration with smartphones and tablets, as well as new Playstation and Xbox consoles on the horizon.

[Image: Flickr user Rebecca Williamson]