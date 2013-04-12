10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Google Glass, PETA Drones, And More



1. First Look: How The Google Glass UI Really Works

Co.Design

Much has been said about the potential (both good and bad) of Google Glass, but Mark Wilson gets into what it is actually like to use the controversial tech glasses.

2. PETA’s New Hunter-Hunting Drones

Fast Company

Never one to shy away from controversy, PETA is launching drones to stalk hunters.

3. How One Company Taught Its Employees How To Be Happier, And What Happened Next

Co.Create

Happy employees are more engaged, more productive, and better managers. It’s time for companies to start investing in happiness.

4. Why Your iPhone Addiction Is Snuffing Your Creativity

Fast Company

The proliferation of phones and powerful mobile tech has unlocked many opportunities, but it is becoming increasingly important to know when to put it down.

5. Facebook Opens The Door To Dislikes, With Emoticons

Co.Design

I was just thinking that this was exactly what Facebook needed…

6. 3 Ways To Teach Yourself To Become Smarter

Fast Company

Contrary to popular belief, intelligence may not be static. Here’s how to increase that IQ.

7. Ron Johnson’s 5 Key Mistakes At JC Penney, In His Own Words

Fast Company

One of Apple’s best and brightest couldn’t turn JC Penny around. Who would have guessed that Apple’s principles couldn’t be applied to a discount department store?

[Image: Flickr user x-ray delta one]