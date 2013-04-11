Silicon Valley Immigration Reform Group Launches Website

Mark Zuckerberg’s new immigration reform group has launched its website, complete with the backing of Silicon Valley heavyweights including LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman, Dropbox’s Drew Houston, Marissa Mayer, Groupon founder Andrew Mason and more. The site includes an op-ed from Zuckerberg, who cites his experience volunteering in a Menlo Park middle school as part of his inspiration into throwing his money and political capital behind immigration reform.

“One day I asked my students what they thought about going to college. One of my top aspiring entrepreneurs told me he wasn’t sure that he’d be able to go to college because he’s ‘undocumented.’ His family is from Mexico and they moved here when he was a baby. Many students in my community are in the same situation; they moved to the United States so early in their lives they have no memory of living anywhere else,” he wrote. “These students are smart and hard-working, and they should be part of our future.”

Zuckerberg’s movement follows a similar one by Steve Jobs’s widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, who launched her own immigration reform website in January.

The group’s launch had a few hiccups (more about those here), but with so many Silicon Valley heavyweights and their money, they’re likely to gain some attention in the discussion. Check out the site here and tell us what you think in the comments.