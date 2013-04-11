Gaming Companies Hit By Cyberattack

China-based hackers have been systematically attacking video gaming companies since at least 2010, a new report claims. Kaspersky Labs says that the hacker group, called Winnti, has been using trojans to steal source code from gaming companies all over the world. The attacks are centered on China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, although game developers in the United States, Brazil, and Russia have also been targeted. Most of the victims are companies specializing in developing massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs). Victims of the hack were not named in the paper.