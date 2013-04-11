Sandy Retired By World Meteorological Organization

There will never be another Hurricane like Sandy in the Atlantic. At least not by that name.

No other hurricane in the Atlantic will be dubbed “Sandy” by the National Hurricane Center, a decision made by the World Meteorological Organization today. Also known as the “Frankenstorm,” Sandy caused $50 billion worth of damage and took at least 147 lives.

Hurricane names repeat every six years, but Sandy will be replaced by Sara when 2018 comes around. Much of New York and New Jersey were without power for days, and it was the second costliest storm since 1900, after Hurricane Katrina, in 2005.

[Image: Flickr user Barry Yanowitz]