For Some Brands, Creativity Comes But Once A Year

Rushed into social media oblivion by the over-development of our short-term frontal lobe, this year’s April Fools’ pranks–Virgin’s glass-bottom plane, Google Nose, Sony’s technology for pets–are already all but forgotten .

The ability of a brand to surprise and delight, to pull the rug out from under expectation, is increasingly essential.

Just as Halloween is the one day a year when we can show up at our neighbor’s door without fear of getting shot by a Second Amendment fundamentalist, April 1st has increasing become irresistible permission for corporations to become, well, less corporate. Each year, we’re seeing an arms race of irreverence and elaborate pranksterism that does its best to defy Eliot’s pronouncement about April’s cruelty.

Interestingly, the untapped creative brio that we see on April 1st isn’t limited to just the big brands. A friend of mine sent me a press release and video from Neolane–a B2B company not exactly big on Comedy Central–which was a noble effort for a company with a high wonk index:

“Marketing technology provider Neolane today launched NeoBlaster, a monologue mass marketing solution that empowers brands to dominate their customers by unleashing a relentless barrage of generic marketing messages.”

What’s most revealing about the creativity of this unfettered day is that it demonstrates an otherwise repressed ability of businesses to get in touch with their inner whimsy and humanity. Suddenly but temporarily, the strictures of an official voice, of messaging bludgeoned into inoffensive mush by the corporate communication enforcers, are relaxed. And an entirely new side of companies and brands is displayed.

So why is this disarming and appealing side of business kept under corporate lock and key for 364 days of the year? Because it’s fun when it’s limited, but it’s perceived as risky when it’s unleashed.

Now mind you, I’m not saying that the trick-ya apparatus of April Fools’ Day should be extended literally; that, of course, would become implacably tiresome. But the witty and self-deprecating qualities that we see exhibited should be central to the communication ethos of most brands.