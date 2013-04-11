Google’s Apps, Chromebooks Central To Malaysia’s Educational Improvements

In a blog post , Google explains that schools across Malaysia will be getting Google Chromebooks to help with their digital education, and that some 10 million school kids in both primary and secondary education will use Google’s apps.

Google proclaims that Chromebooks are “ideal for learning and sharing in the classroom” because there’s “nothing complicated to learn, they boot up in seconds and have virus protection built in. They also offer easy setup and deployment, which means they’re ready to go the moment a student opens the lid and logs in.” Chromebooks may also be cheaper for schools to run on a continuing basis–which is why “more than 3,000 schools worldwide” have chosen Google’s computers to date.

Chromebooks haven’t exactly been flying off the shelves in other places, however, and Google’s most recent Chromebook effort–the Pixel–to rival top end laptops like Apple’s MacBook Pro Retina was received badly by the press. Apple’s iPad, which also offers instant boot-up, low overhead costs, and many educational opportunities (which explains why Google is aiming at the same market its rival is doing well in) continues to hit the headlines as its adoption in schools expands.

[Image: Flickr user zoinno]