Microsoft Creative Director Resigns After Bashing New XBox On Twitter

Adam Orth, a creative director for Microsoft , has parted company with the firm, a week after posting comments on Twitter that were seen as critical to the software-and-gaming giant’s strategy. The new Xbox is due out May 21.

Rumors emerged last week of the forthcoming version of Microsoft’s Xbox console, and that it would need a constant Internet connection–or “always on”–in keeping with Microsoft’s current strategy, turning its gaming console into more of an entertainment hub. So far, so cable.

Orth, who tweets as @Orthy, (but who has since gone private, following the controversy), wrote, somewhat sarcastically–you can see screenshots of the conversation here–about how, in this crazy modern world, most devices were connected to the Internet 24/7. Which, of course, is fine if you live in a shiny new city, but not so good if you’re a rural gamer who resides miles away from the nearest subway. Or, indeed, Subway.

Sarcasm, it seems, is not a viable commodity when you’re working for a technology giant like Microsoft, one of whose remaining stable footholds in the 21st century seems to be the gaming market. Nor is the revelation that, yes, the new Xbox was going to have a permalink to the Intertubes.

So Microsoft released a terse statement yesterday talking apologies, an employee’s private views having nothing in common with Microsoft’s customer-centric attitude, more apologies, and something about our “product roadmap.”

Put that on your Buzzword Bingo list.

[Image: From Adam Orth’s Twitter page]