Venture Capital Clubs Together For The Glass Collective, As Developers Prepare To Receive Their Google Glass Explorer Edition

Yesterday it was announced that developers waiting for their Google Glass Explorer Edition would wait no more–well, a little bit more, but not that much. And where did we find this out? Why, at the Glass Collective, of course.

That’s a syndicate that’s been set up by a trio of investment giants, Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, and, of course, Google Ventures, to provide seed funding for developers on the Google Glass beat. The people behind the collective spoke to VentureBeat yesterday about what really excites them about Project X’s wearable tech.

For Kleiner Perkins’ John Doerr, it was the effect that Glass would have on medicine and teaching.

Bill Maris of Google Ventures thought that the camera aspect of Glass was the “killer” app, while stressing just how intrinsic to a less able-bodied person’s life Glass would become. Doerr also revealed that Twitter is working on a Google Glass Experience.

[Image by Flickr user loiclemeur]