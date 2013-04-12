6 Key Issues Facing Association Leaders

Over the last few months I set out to identify the big challenges facing leaders of professional societies and trade associations. Like all organizations today, they are being reshaped by powerful economic trends. I performed a literature and Internet search, and interviewed 25 leaders of associations large and small. I identified six key issues:

1. The fundamental model of membership is in question

Membership has been the fundamental frame for associations for over 100 years. It captures the mindset of the people who join and the staff who support them. It permeates the thinking and behavior of volunteers as well as policy makers. But, it is changing.

Facebook is the world’s largest association with over a billion members and anyone can start a group for free. Many people are no longer willing to plop down dollars for the privilege of belonging. They need more tangible value.

Education, previously a core value proposition is now available everywhere to anyone who can search, which is everyone.

What is membership turning into? Too early to tell. Engaged action is one candidate. This is the anticipated, intentional, collective behavior of a group. Engaged action could be turning out at the polls, negotiation with policy makers, taking a class, buying a product, attending a live event, tweeting en masse. If you begin to consider everyone who has a stake in a particular action, suddenly the market expands way beyond membership. But, other issues arise including tax challenges and the identification of the base for advocacy, still the most widely validated currency on Capitol Hill.

2. The adoption of private sector business practices

I have not met an association exec who is not involved in this in one form or another. I have met several who are downright zealous entrepreneurs. Pursuing the bottomline in tough market conditions seems like a no-brainer, but the overall impact is not necessarily what is desired for a mission driven organization, shifting priorities away from impact and member value.

3. Talent

Long an asset in the business world, often the only place leadership is valued in an association is at the top: the CEO, Executive Director, or equivalent. What about the rest of staff? Continuous, aggressive professional development is an organizational asset only in some associations. This is changing. It means less certainty for employees while it opens up new territory for innovation and expansion of the organization.