Cybercriminals Hack Into Factory

In one of the strangest smart grid hacker attacks ever, cybercriminals managed to penetrate the thermostats of a state government facility and a manufacturing plant in New Jersey. The Homeland Security Department‘s Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (ICS-CERT) made the disclosure in a newsletter published last week. According to ICS-CERT, hackers exploited vulnerabilities in industrial heating systems which were connected to the internet, and then changed the temperature inside the buildings. Both heating systems were found through Shodan, a search engine of devices connected to the internet. The attacks took place in early 2012 and utilized a flaw (later fixed) in ]Tridium‘s building management software.