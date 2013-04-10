U.S.A. Ranked #9 For Information Technology

The World Economic Forum released their Global Information Technology report earlier today, which ranks IT productivity and infrastructure worldwide. The United States was ranked as the world’s ninth-most-wired nation–which is due, the WEF says, to “strong infrastructure and innovation [hampered] by its political and regulatory environment.” According to the report, which ranks 144 states and territories worldwide, Finland, Singapore, and Sweden are the world’s top three IT hotspots.
More worryingly, the WEF report found that the digital divide is growing between rich and poor nations worldwide at an alarming degree. According to the report’s authors, a lack of infrastructure and education investment in technology by poor countries is helping to perpetuate global inequality. The three lowest-ranked countries in the study were Chad, Burundi, and Sierra Leone, all in Africa.
[Image: Flickr user Stevecadman]