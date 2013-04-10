Demo Of The Day: See The World With Google Street View Hyper-Lapse

Hyper-lapse videos are taking the Internet by storm, but creating them is a time-consuming and difficult process because it requires taking many photographs from precise locations and stitching them together in editing software. What if you could tap into a source of preexisting photos of nearly the entire world, taken from predictable angles with location data already embedded in them?

That was the thought behind Toronto-based web agency Teehan+Lax’s Google Street View hyper-lapse project. The software, which they released as an open-source project on GitHub, combines Three.js, the same 3-D rendering library used in the GitHub STL viewer we highlighted yesterday, and GSVPiano.js, a library for requesting Google Street View photos. The result is a creative tool that anyone can use to create hyper-lapse videos of practically any street in the world. Because it’s open-source and very easy to implement (about 40 lines of JavaScript to create a video), we can’t wait to see what developers do with it.

More on how the project came to be from Teehan+Lax’s blog: