Creative New Ways To Land Your Dream Job

The lesson: Build those relationships, because you don’t know how they’re going to benefit you.

Then there’s the hiring managers inundated with apps, given few signs to distinguish signal from noise. So you, the jobseeker, need to stand out. Cookies help; so does technology.

Such is the tale of Dawn Siff, whose early adoption–and hustle–helped land her a dream job.

Turn on the sound and marinate in the video for a minute. It’s startling and brilliant, like what would happen if Michel Gondry were your career coach.

Siff, a 15-year journalism vet, has clearly considered her brand: Her Twitter profile says she loves to use technology in storytelling and her personal site boasts an ability to simplify complexities–two traits present in those manic six seconds.

You have to love the way she pairs each talking point with a prop–idea machine and lightbulb, journalist and microphone, strategist and Rubik’s cube, manager and watch, deadline Jedi and lightsaber. It’s pure economy of expression.