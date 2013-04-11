Creative New Ways To Land Your Dream Job

The job quest often feels a little quixotic: Even getting your resume read by a human (or a robot) requires exacting, errorless presentation–and then there’s the whole courting process of the interview.
Then there’s the hiring managers inundated with apps, given few signs to distinguish signal from noise. So you, the jobseeker, need to stand out. Cookies help; so does technology.
Such is the tale of Dawn Siff, whose early adoption–and hustle–helped land her a dream job.
Why you should hire me, in six seconds
Turn on the sound and marinate in the video for a minute. It’s startling and brilliant, like what would happen if Michel Gondry were your career coach.
Siff, a 15-year journalism vet, has clearly considered her brand: Her Twitter profile says she loves to use technology in storytelling and her personal site boasts an ability to simplify complexities–two traits present in those manic six seconds.
You have to love the way she pairs each talking point with a prop–idea machine and lightbulb, journalist and microphone, strategist and Rubik’s cube, manager and watch, deadline Jedi and lightsaber. It’s pure economy of expression.
Since it was the first Vine resume–yes, that’s a thing–the video generated much buzz, landing Siff on the Today show. But the video did not get her a new job.
So go old school, too
As Siff writes on her Tumblr, she found an awesome new job as a project manager for the Economist Group in their commercial unit. But she landed the gig from pluck, not from tech. Her boss said she hired her in part since she managed long-term projects–like covering an election–and dealt with short-term deadlines–like editing hourly newscasts.
She made her skills transferable: Siff understood the assets she developed in one field and figured out how they applied into another. It’s what we like to call step-by-step optionality–a clever way to plot your career development. In this way, marketing herself and hustling from event to event and contact to contact is what landed her the gig, though Vine did, in a way, help:
People are asking whether my Vine Resume and its media coverage got me hired. I actually got this job through old-fashioned networking, a referral by a friend. But I would say that the Vine Resume did impress them once I was in the door.
The lesson: Build those relationships, because you don’t know how they’re going to benefit you. So Siff talked her way through the networking circuit, which gave her many chances to encounter serendipity.
[Image: Flickr user Melody Ayres-Griffiths]