Is Your Company Going Into Innovation Debt?

“Innovation debt is the cost that companies incur when they don’t invest in their developers,” Peter Bell writes in his personal blog . “It happens when the team is too busy putting out fires and finishing up features to keep up to date with advances in languages, frameworks, libraries, tools and processes.”

While Bell–a dev and hacker himself–is talking about development, his point cuts across domains. No matter the discipline, if you don’t invest in your talent, you will incur costs “like interest on an overdue loan.” Like unchecked hypertension and furtive flatulence, innovation debt is a silent killer.

Getting into innovation debt is like inviting your competitors to disrupt you. To chip away at innovation debt, you invest in your people–but before we get to that, let’s lay out the costs.

Bell goes into detail about the costs; since you’re busy, we’ll make it fast.

The best people will leave you: If you don’t create any slack for your team, Bell says, they’re not going to have time to learn anything new; if they can’t learn anything new, they’ll want to leave. So be like Einstein and give people time to think. Also: You have more time than you realize.

Your recruiting will unravel: Talent wants to work with talent. If your talent all left because they got burnt out from endlessly putting out fires, you won’t attract more.

Your productivity will stagnate: Technology is constantly being developed to improve productivity. If you don’t give people space to learn new technology, they won’t grow more productive. And someone who’s more productive will eat your lunch.